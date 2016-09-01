MAE’s Spokesman Valcu: We have over 50 embassies and consulates general with social media accounts

Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) Spokesman Ionut Valcu said Thursday that there are over 50 Romanian embassies and consulates abroad that have social media accounts, pointing out that these are very useful in the interaction with the Romanian communities abroad.

“The Foreign Affairs Ministry is one of the first Romanian institutions present in social media ever since 2009. We currently have more than 50 embassies and consulates general which have accounts on these social media networks, mainly on Facebook, in order to interact with the Romanian communities of the diaspora,” Valcu said, according to Agerpres.

He mentioned that the Foreign Ministry is present on Facebook, Twitter and Flickr.

“Many times, consular matters, which are very common in the life of the diaspora community, are solved through the social media networks, mostly through Facebook, which is the platform the Romanians abroad prefer. Romanians, when they have such inquiries, find it easier to write a message on Facebook, send it to the embassy or consulate, and we answer them in due time in order to inform them and indicate the links of the official websites where they can find all the detailed information concerning the consular services,” the Spokesman showed.

Moreover, at the session devoted to Romanians abroad within the Annual Meeting of Romanian Diplomacy, Minister Delegate for the Relation with Romanians Abroad Maria Ligor spoke of the manner in which diplomats use the online environment to get informed and communicate.

“We, as diplomats, if we are present, on Twitter for instance, we have access to information in real time. The information volume we can access is much higher than traditionally, if we read the press for example. It is another manner of completing our access to information and it is not to be overlooked, in our activity it is extremely important. We are not on Twitter or on Facebook only to use these communication instruments as we do with the website. These means give us the actual possibility to receive feedback and react, to enter dialogue, to even collect information, in the sense that we can ask our speakers and obtain a certain reaction,” Ligor said.

The Minister added that this “digital diplomacy” exercise is more present in the relation with the Romanian communities abroad.

In context, presidential adviser Sandra Pralong underscored that Romanians abroad must benefit from the same services from the Romanian state as those living in Romania.

“The services the Romanian state provides to the Romanian communities must be increasingly wider than just preserving the national identity. This is an absolutely essential thing, but it must be doubled by assistance, labour rights protection and other services. When we look at the diaspora, the state must be as present and accessible in the diaspora as it is in Romania, and not deprive the citizens living abroad from the benefits they could have from the Romanian state by using technology,” Pralong maintained.

The list of the Romanian Foreign Ministry’s diplomatic missions with Facebook accounts can be viewed at the following link: http://flux.gov.ro/flux-consulate-si-ambasade/.