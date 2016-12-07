MAE’s Valcu: Hungarian officials’ statements not in spirit of European values, Comanescu told his counterpart

The spokesperson of the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE), Ionut Valcu said on Wednesday that the statements made by some Hungarian officials with regard to Romania are not in the spirit of European values, fact told by Minister Lazar Comanescu to his Hungarian counterpart at the meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs in Brussels.

“Such a message, such statements are not (…) in the spirit of the European values Romania protects. We have transmitted this very clearly to the Hungarian side, through diplomatic channels, including through the Hungarian ambassador in Bucharest, but also the Foreign Affairs Minister, Lazar Comanescu, transmitted to his Hungarian counterpart, on the sidelines of the Meeting of NATO Ministers that is taking place these days in Brussels,” Valcu said in a press conference at MAE.

He added that things must be envisaged “towards the 21st century and in the spirit of the values of the 21st century.”

“You could all see yesterday that the Hungarian Foreign Affairs Minister made some statements for the Romanian media in which he specifies that Romania is a strategic partner of Hungary. Well, we hope those statements will be materialized and reflected into action. (…) It is very easy to escalate a theme, but harder to build,” the MAE official pointed out.

He specified that Romania is committed to building the strategic partnership it has with Hungary.

The diplomatic relations between Romania and Hungary are not among the best, and have actually deteriorated since 2012, the Deputy Prime Minister of Hungary stated in a press conference at the Fidesz headquarters on Monday

Asked whether Budapest could be held responsible for the deterioration of the Romanian and Hungarian relations, Semjen replied that in good conscience he can say no.

“We have always compromised as they wanted – so to say – but now we are being pushed against the wall. The Hungarian diplomacy could be criticized for not pounding its fist on the table earlier,” he stated.

The Hungarian Deputy Prime Minister also accused the Romanian state of putting the leaders of the Hungarian community in Romania under political pressure, “through under-cover law procedures.”