Maestro Gheorghe Zamfir + 100, in an extraordinary concert at the Palace Hall!

In the first day of March, Maestro Gheorghe Zamfir plus other 100 musicians, will meet with the audience on the stage of the Great Hall of the Palace in Bucharest, at 19:30!

Zamfir + 100, is a show that is part of a series of concert events of the Spectaculis Cultural Association, as part of “The Destination Romania” project, dedicated to promoting the image of Romania and the Romanian culture through music and interpretation, at the highest level. The concert is addressed to the general public, with the participation of some Romanian artists whose value exceeds in notoriety the borders of Romania and, who for many years, have been both in the attention of the specialists in the field and of the international audiences.

The unique and charming sound, of Gheorghe Zamfir’s pan flute, along with the exceptional interpretation of the Representative Orchestra of the Ministry of National Defense, conducted under the baton of the colonel Aurel Gheorghiţa, will carry the audience into an artistic dimension of the international elite music . Along with the two famous Romanian brands with tradition and impressive record, also providing color to the musical moments of the program, will be: The Cantoris choir, led by the choir master, Daniel Jinga, the renowned organist of Romanian origin Christian Micsunescu and Maria Jinga, mezzosoprano of the National Opera Bucharest.

The artistic personality of Maestro Gheorghe Zamfir no longer needs an introduction. A lifetime given to the universal music, to the pan flute, to the Romanian folklore, to the nature and many other hobbies like writing and painting, have made from Gheorghe Zamfir one of the most remarkable artists of the planet.

He is the author of over 300 works in folkloric, chamber, choral, vocal, instrumental and symphonic style; he has sold over 120 million records worldwide, has recorded over 160 albums and has more than 100 gold and platinum discs, along with countless awards and honors worldwide.

The program of “Zamfir +100” concert will include Romanian and international songs, rearranged for the brass orchestra, famous songs and opera arias, predominantly the creations of Maestro Gheorghe Zamfir.

“Your presence at this grand event will be highly appreciated by the great Romanian artists and will set an example to support and promote the Romanian values, of the national authenticity and implicitly of Romania, as a source of talent and as a cultural destination”, say the organizers in a press release.

The tickets for the concert scheduled on March 1, 2017, at the Palace Hall, have variable prices depending on the category of place, as follows: Meet and Greet – 500 lei, Golden VIP – 220 lei, VIP – 180 lei, Cat.I – 140 lei, Cat.II – 95 lei and Cat.III – 65 lei. These can be purchased from the Ticketnet stand in Unirea Shopping Center – floor 2, at the Palace Hall ticket office, the DIVERTA shops, the Music store, Mihai Eminescu bookshop, The TUI TRAVEL CENTER and Eurolines agencies, or online through: www.ticketnet.com, www.iabilet.ro, www.bilet.ro, www.bilete.ro, www.myticket.ro and www.eventim.ro.