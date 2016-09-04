Magistrates’ Association requests resignation of Justice Minister

The Romanian Magistrates’ Association (AMR) requests Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos release from position Justice Minister Raluca Pruna (photo), arguing that the topics suggested for debate by the latter have no relation to the objectives of the judiciary system.

“The Romanian Magistrates’ Association (AMR) requests Mr. Dacian Ciolos, Prime Minister of Romania, release at once from her post Ms. Raluca Alexandra Pruna, who, through the recommendations she formulates by evidently and gravely snubbing the principles which when lacking cannot lead to the defining and development of democratic state values, proved she does not understand the role and place of justice in society, as the topics proposed for debate and detail by Ms. Minister Raluca Alexandra Pruna, as part of her minister agenda or her personal agenda, have no relation to the objectives of the judiciary system, the tackling of which should constitute a priority subject,” says AMR in a release remitted on Sunday to Agerpres and signed by Association president Gabriela Baltag.

AMR claims that between Raluca Pruna and the magistrates’ corps “there are irreconcilable differences, stemming from, among others, the behavior adopted by the minister, who, unjustifiably, and as such, impermissibly, reports in a distorted, false (on numerous occasions) manner the situations that have been brought to her attention in a documented manner, even though said matters were not / are not of a nature to raise any doubts or determine differing or contrary interpretations to the sense in which they were formulated and argumented.”

The Magistrates’ Association also declares that, in the approximately ten months of her mandate, Raluca Pruna has generated, “as a result of numerous unacceptable, unsubstantiated positions”, a break between the public position occupied and the magistrates’ corps, proving, in these conditions, that there is no remedy for a state of normality to return.

AMR mentions that the justice system is setting off alarm bells regarding the losses Romania is exposing itself to through keeping at the head of the Justice Ministry a person who, through inexcusable public statements, leads to the damaging of the image and credibility of a state power.