Magistrates’ Associations in open letter to US Ambassador: Your allegations bring serious undermine of Justice’s image

*“If you only applause, but you don’t highlight errors where they exist and are visible, not only that you are not helping Justice and fight against corruption, but you make them vulnerable”

National Union of Judges in Romania (UNJR) and the Association of Magistrates in Romania (AMR) sent an open letter on October 31, 2016, to His Excellency Hans Klemm, the US ambassador in Bucharest, following the statements he made, which are causing a serious prejudice to the image of Justice and well-functioning of the democracy in Romania.

“In the circumstances in which we see countries around Romania, even US partners, that are departing from the democratic values, we are decided not to accept in Romania any compromise from the rule of law and any departure from its fundamental values”, showed the judges in the letter. “Breaking these values will make Romania to be weaker, which also makes NATO vulnerable”.

Below you can find the entire content of the letter:

We are directly writing you publicly, using the way of an open letter, because the statements you made on October 26, within the interview for the website www.news.ro, are causing a serious prejudice to the image of Justice, requiring a public response from the judges, towards the negative impact of those statements n the well-functioning of the democracy in Romania.

Thus, at the question – a legitimate question in the current circumstances – related to the risk caused by the excesses of the anticorruption prosecutors, you said that “Romanian people is the one who has to decide this, how prosecutors and judges should act in order to do their business. I only want to underline the extraordinary success of Romania in this field”.

We cannot understand the reason for which the representative of the US, a country which is a landmark for the respect of the individual rights and freedoms, calls “the popular justice”, a form of justice which is different from the rule of law and specific to the totalitarian regimes, with roots in the soviet law thinking.

On the website of the Embassy you posted photos from the recent visit you have made to the former communist prison from Sighet. “People’s justice in people’s service” was the slogan upon which the “Justice’s democratization” relied after 1948, and which you certainly saw posted in the building of the former prison. All these people who have been jailed and tortured there, where also convicted in the name of the “people”, and more than this, in the people’s applauses, because the communist propaganda machinery told us that that’s the good way.

You stated in an interview that you “strongly applaud” what you consider to be a current “successfully record” of the fight against corruption, showing in the same time that you are indifferent to the means used in this fight.

Your statements, like the one with “the applauses”, are dangerous for the Romanian democracy, because they strengthen the extremely dangerous mentality according to which the end justifies the means. In Justice, means can pervert the end.

We remind you that Romania is a country which is 27 years far from communism, a country in which the repressive mentality of the force institutions, initially implemented by Soviet advisers, then by Romanian educators trained and educated by those advisers, has not changed by night only because Romania stated that it made the transition from dictatorship to democracy.

Changing this mentality, based on the fact that state is superior to the person, requires time and a permanent honest reassessment to identify segments where things can be improved.

Professionalization and real strengthening of the democratic institutions can be made by strictly observing the rule of law, the separation of powers and the fundamental rights and freedoms, which implicitly leads to diminishing corruption.

If you, from your position of a US representative in Romania, are only “applauding”, without underlining the excesses and the errors where they exist and are visible, not only that you do not help Justice and the fight against corruption, but you make vulnerable both them, as well as the US credibility towards Romanian people.

The cult of personality and the “applauses” accompanied by the lack of criticism and of a professional assessment to underline successes and to indicate the problems, in order to correct them on time, are the most important enemy for any state and any of its institutions. These things can very easily discredit a vital action for the health of the Romanian society, such as fight against corruption, on the segment of the Justice action.

Justice is neither an advertising campaign, nor a subject of electoral propaganda. Managing Justice in a democratic state is a process rigorously developed, in the strict compliance with the limits of the law, observing all the procedural right and obligations (due process) exactly in order to maintain a fair balance between the public interest and the dignity, the rights and the freedoms of each person. Any slippage must be indicated and corrected, to prevent further errors, and this can be done only by objectively and critically analyzing this activity.

It is important for you to understand this thing and to assert it in public, if you wish a viable rule of law in Romania, based on a truly independent Justice, observing and protecting the rights and the freedoms of its own citizens.

The Strategic Partnership between Romania and United States Exactly relies exactly on these principles.

The said partnership, as you reasserted in a joint Romanian – American statement, “is based on the joint commitment for the democratic values – the rule of law, the free market, the respect of the human rights and the inter-human relationships”.

And since you spoke in your interview about Romania’s importance for NATO, we remind you that all the public documents of the NATO summit in Warsaw held this year, restated that “NATO is an alliance of values, including individual freedom, human rights, democracy and the rule of law”.

“This common values are essential for what NAT is and for what it is doing. Besides, including these values in all the areas of our activity will make NATO stronger”, was added in the release issued by NATO on July 9 and assumed by all of the heads of state and Government who have attended to the summit.

“We stand together, and act together, to ensure the defense of our territory and populations, and of our common values. United by our enduring transatlantic bond, and our commitment to democracy, individual liberty, human rights and the rule of law”, was the message sent after the NATO summit in Warsaw, and we find ourselves in it, too.

In the circumstances in which we see countries around Romania, even US partners, that are departing from the democratic values, we are decided not to accept in Romania any compromise from the rule of law and any departure from its fundamental values from above. Breaking these values will make Romania to be weaker, which also makes NATO vulnerable.

This is the reason for which we are concerned about the fact that you do not mention these values in your public statements. You were also silent when Constitutional Court was publically attacked, when lawyers requested the confidentiality of the relationship between the lawyer and its client to be respected, when judges requested clarifications on the secret services’ interference in the Justice’s “tactical field”, and you showed no concern about Justice’s problems, gathered in the document entitled “Memorandum on Justice”, a document voted by almost 80 percent of the general meeting of judges.

We ask you, therefore, when you speak about matters related to Justice, to consider the whole context, both with its positive things and with the ones where there is still a room for improvements or where corrections are needed. As a representative of the country who succeeded to be prosperous and strong because it placed the human being in the center, with its rights and freedoms, you have a huge expertise which you can share with the Romanian people. Fight against corruption must be supported, but this is exactly the reason for which excesses, abuses or violations of processual rights cannot be ignored, because they could lead in time to discrediting this fight.

We do appreciate the support provided by the United States for the Justice reform in Romania, and we will provide you any information you want about the real situation of the Justice and the problems it is facing, concludes the open letter sent by the UNJR to the US Ambassador Hans Klemm, signed by Judge Dana Garbovan (National Union of Judges in Romania) and Judge Gabriela Baltag (The Association of Magistrates in Romania).