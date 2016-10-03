MAI: Petre Toba, under administrative suspension after DNA starts criminal probe

Interior Minister Drago Ioan Tudorache issued on Monday an order placing former Interior Minister Petre Toba under administrative suspension, along with DIPI Directors Gelu Oltean, Rares Vaduva and Horatiu Nabirjoiu.

The decision was taken after the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) informed the Interior Ministry that it has started criminally prosecuting the aforementioned in the case concerning the way the Interior Ministry’s Directorate for Intelligence and Internal Protection (DIPI) spent its funds.

“Through orders issued by Interior Minister Ioan-Dragos Tudorache, in line with Law no.360/2002, as a result of the start of the criminal prosecution, Petre Toba, Gelu Oltean, Rares Vaduva and Horatiu Nabirjoiu have been placed under administrative suspension,” reads an Interior Ministry communique issued on Monday.

According to the aforementioned source, 11 other police officers have been placed under administrative suspension because they are criminally prosecuted.

On September 9, DNA prosecutors ordered the start of a criminal prosecution against former Interior Minister Petre Toba, for aiding and abetting.

On 1 April 2016, suspect Toba Petre, in his capacity as Interior Minister, refused, in violation of the law, to declassify documents that the National Anticorruption Directorate had seized as evidence in the case it handled, in order to make unavailable pieces of evidence useful in proving the accusations levied in the said case.

Petre Toba is investigated alongside 24 other persons – DIPI directors and employees – who are suspected of embezzlement, malfeasance in office and forgery.