MAI: Regional cooperation and CEI member states progress assessment on agenda of Sarajevo summit

Regional cooperation and the progress assessment of the Central European Initiative member states are on the agenda of the CEI states’ government chiefs’ summit, which took place in Sarajevo, in the period 12-13 December, where Romania was represented by a delegation led by State Secretary with the Interior Ministry (MAI) Tiberiu Trifan.

“On the meeting agenda there are themes such as the strengthening of regional cooperation and the assessment of progress recorded during the tenure of Bosnia and Herzegovina at the Presidency of the CEI. Moreover, the necessity of interconnecting the CEI member states for a sustainable regional development and the support of European route for aspiring or candidate countries in the region will be approached, but also the impact of the challenges regarding the migrant crisis and the extremist demonstrations regarding the EU expansion process will be debated,” the Interior Affairs Ministry informs in a release on Tuesday.

According to the quoted source, Tiberiu Trifan will underline the importance of continuing the EU and NATO expansion policies for the countries which fulfill the necessary criteria, he will also stress out Romania’s support regarding the reform process of the states in the region in respect to the approaching process towards the European structures, as well as our country’s role in managing the migration crisis which the European continent was confronted with for the past two years and the measures taken for ensuring the security of the EU’s external borders.

The CEI is a regional cooperation forum, which gathers 10 member states of the EU (Austria, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Croatia, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia) and 8 non-member states (Albania, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia, the Republic of Moldova, Montenegro, Serbia, and Ukraine).

Currently, the CEI Presidency is assumed by Bosnia and Herzegovina and will be taken over in 2017 by Belarus.