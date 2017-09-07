Malfunction at the train traffic management system: Major delays of the train on arrival or departure from the North Railway Station

At least 15 trains recorded important delays on Thursday, on arrival or departure from the North Railway Stations, due to a technical malfunction to the traffic management system.

CFR announced on Thursday morning that the passenger trains travelling on the Bucharest-Ploiesti railway segment will have delays on arrival or departure from the railway stations, due to a technical malfunction to the traffic management system.

“The railway teams are intervening, on Thursday morning, on the Buftea-Chitila railway segment, to fix a technical malfunction indicated to the traffic management system. During this morning, the traffic of the trains transiting the stations Bucuresti Nord, Bucuresti Basarab, Chitila, Buftea, Peris, Crivina, Brazi and Ploiesti is taking place in special “freeway” conditions, until the works for the rehabilitation of the traffic management system will be finalized. The passenger trains that are currently travelling on the Bucharest-Ploiesti railway segment will record delays on arrival and departure from the stations, due to the fact that the traffic sections’ capacity is diminished during the whole intervention period and the travelling times are extended” stated CFR this morning.

Later, the company announced that the power supply system of the railway traffic signaling and safety installations has been restored on the Bucharest-Ploiesti route, according to CFR Infrastructura, and the traffic will gradually be restored to the normal level in the coming hours.

“The power supply system of the railway traffic signaling and safety installations has been restored on the Bucharest-Ploiesti route! The malfunction occurred to the power supply system of the railway traffic signaling and safety installations between the stations Bucuresti Nord, Bucuresti Basarab, Chitila, Buftea, Peris, Crivina, Brazi and Ploiesti has been fixed, but the traffic will be gradually restored in the coming hours”, according to an announcement made by CFR Infrastructura, posted on the institution’s Facebook page.

The malfunction reported on Thursday morning to the power supply system of the railway signaling and traffic safety installations was caused by the works carried out in the area by the local electricity provider, according to the institution.

At least 15 trains have delays on arrival or departure from the North Railway Station; the most important delay, 320 minutes, was recorded on arrivals, for a train that was supposed to arrive from Urziceni.