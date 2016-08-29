Managers expect activity growth in processing industry, constructions, trade and services

The managers in the processing industry, constructions, retail trade and services forecast a moderate increase in their activity over the next three months, reads a National Institute of Statistics (INS) press release sent to Agerpres on Monday.

“The August 2016 conjuncture survey points out that managers in the processing industry forecast for the next three months a moderate increase in the production volume (+8 percent conjunctural balance). The activity of manufacturing other products from non-metal minerals will register a more significant increase (+36 percent conjunctural balance), while the manufacturing of basic pharmaceutical products and formulations will record a moderate decline (-10 percent conjunctural balance). Industrial products prices are forecast to be relatively stable in the next three months (+0 percent conjunctural balance). Referring to the number of employees the managers expect a stable trend, with a +2 percent conjunctural balance over the entire processing industry,” the document reads.

According to the August estimates, the construction activity will register a moderate increase in the production volume in the next three months (+10 percent conjunctural balance). Managers also estimate relative stability in the number of employees (+1 percent conjunctural balance). The construction works prices are estimated to be stable (+1 percent conjunctural balance).

In the retail trade sector, managers estimated for the next three months a growing trend in the economic activity (+27 percent conjunctural balance). The volume of orders to goods suppliers will be increasing (+25 percent conjunctural balance).

According to the INS, employers forecast for the next three months a moderate increase in the number of employees (+15 percent conjunctural balance). For the next period, company managers estimate the retail sale prices to be relatively stable (+2 percent conjunctural balance).

“According to the August 2016 estimates, the services demand (turnover) will witness a moderate increase in the next three months (+11 percent conjunctural balance). In the service sector a relative stability in respect to the number of employees is forecast (+4 percent conjunctural balance). According to the managers’ opinion, the sale or billing prices of services will be relatively stable (+1 percent conjunctural balance),” the document also reads.