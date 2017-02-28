Mandatory private pensions fund stockpile assets worth 32.17 billion lei on Jan 31, 2017

The mandatory private pension funds had stockpiled assets worth about 32.173 billion lei, on January 31, 2017, rising by almost 30% as compared to the level of January 31, 2016, according to data from the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF).

The securities hold the largest share in the assets, of 20.71 billion lei, respectively 64.37 pct. Shares rank second, with 6.32 billion lei (19.64 pct). Bank deposits rank third in this regard, with 2.29 billion lei, namely 7.12 pct of total assets.

According to ASF data, the total asset value of pension funds from Pilonul II was 32.173 billion lei, on January 31, 2017, and the net asset value was 32.157 billion lei.

The mandatory private pension funds had 6.831 million of participants in January 2017. According to ASF data that had as a reference last year’s November, 6.686 million are participants whose contributions were paid for at the beginning of the collection system, 4.010 million are for participants whose contributions were paid for in November and 2.795 million are participants whose contributions were not paid for in November 2016. The ASF data also show that there are 132,566 participants without contribution.

The following pension funds are active on Pilonul II: Alico, Aripi, AZT Viitorul tau, BCR, BRD, NN and Vital.