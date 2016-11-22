MApN: 30 Romanian servicemen participate in multinational exercise in Lithuania

Thirty servicemen from the Romanian Land Forces, belonging to “Captain Stefan Soverth” 495th Battalion will participate in the period 22 November – 3 December in Lithuania in the IRON SWORD-16 multinational exercise, the National Defence Ministry (MApN) informed on Tuesday.

According to the quoted source, within this exercise, approximately 2,000 servicemen from Canada, Estonia, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, the UK, Poland, Romania and the US will carry out fire arm tactical exercises with all categories of ammunition, using NATO technics, tactics and procedures.

“IRON SWORD-16 is part of the Black Sea Rotational Force – 16 multinational exercise and its objective is to increase the level of interoperability through joint training in order to participate in operations of keeping peace and counterinsurgency,” the MApN mentions.