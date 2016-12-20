MApN: Ceremonies in memory of heroes fallen for 1989 Revolution victory

More commemoration ceremonies will be held in Bucharest from December 20 to 22, in memory of the heroes fallen for the victory of the Revolution of December 1989.

According to a press release sent to Agerpres by the National Defence Ministry (MApN), on Tuesday, ceremonies were held at the Crucifix at “Cenusa” Crematorium (10:00) and at the Monument dedicated to martyr heroes in Popesti -Leordeni (12:00).

On Wednesday, commemoration ceremonies will take place at the Cemetery of the Revolution Heroes (10:00), at the Crucifix at Coltea Hospital (11:30), at University Square (12:30), at Dalles Hall (13:30), at Romana Square (14:00) and at the “Wings” Monument at the Free Press Square (15:00).

On Thursday, December 22, commemoration ceremonies are scheduled at the Monument for honouring the Revolution Heroes in Revolution square (09:00), at the Romanian Radio Broadcasting Company (10:00), at the Crucifix at the Romanian Television (11:00), at the Parachuters’ Crucifix” at the Romanian Television (11;30) and at the Telephone Palace (12:00).

“Alongside other state institutions, the Army paid its blood tribute, 221 military and civilians sacrificing their lives and 633 being injured for the victory of the Romanian Revolution,” reads the MApN release.