MApN: Chief of General Staff General appreciates support granted by US in context of NATO reassurance measures

Chief of the Romanian Army General Staff, General Nicolae Ciuca had a meeting on Tuesday, in the US, with Chair of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph F. Dunford jr., occasion on which he expressed his appreciation for the support granted by the US partner to the Romanian Army in the context of reassurance measures established on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) level, a release of the National Defence Ministry (MApN) informs.

According to the quoted source, the discussions touched on topics connected to the importance of the Black Sea for European and international security, Romania’s position and role as a security contributor, the US commitments in respect to the security of the eastern flank of the Alliance, the Romania-US cooperation in theaters of operations, as well as the upgrading programmes of the Romanian armed forces, the discussions also focusing on identifying some support methods in this regard.

“Aspects regarding the further demarches for integration and synchronization of the training efforts on a national level with the US regional initiatives were debated, as well as the initiatives within NATO and the participation in joint projects such as: the European Reassurance Initiative (ERI), Operation “Atlantic Resolve” (OAR), operationalization of the Multinational Division South-East (HQ MND-SE) and making functional the NATO Force Integration Unit (NFIU), as well as upgrading the Romanian Army and identifying possibilities to support it,” the MApN mentions.

According to General Ciuca, the meeting represented “an opportunity to debate development possibilities of the Romanian-American strategic partnership, a major objective on the national level.”

“On this occasion, the Sergeant Major of the Romanian Army General Staff Florea Sas met with Chief Master Sergeant Mitchell O. Brush who is the adviser to the Chief of the US National Guard Bureau and his counterpart Command Sergeant Major John Wayne Troxell, who is the Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff,” the MApN release points out.