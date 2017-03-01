MApN: Minister Les discusses with Ambassador of Canada about developments in regional security environment

National Defence Minister Gabriel Les had on Wednesday a meeting with Ambassador of Canada to Romania Kevin Hamilton (photo R), the two officials tackling current topics regarding the developments in the regional security and international environment, as well as the directions for intensifying the bilateral cooperation in the defence area, the National Defence Ministry (MApN) mentions.

According to the quoted source, Minister Les highlighted Canada’s contribution with the General Staff personnel to the efforts of making operational the multinational brigade from Romania and the consistent presence of this state’s army forces in exercises conducted on our country’s territory and in the Black Sea region, in all three operational dimensions – air, land and naval.

“A particular mention was granted to the deployment of the F-18 aircraft in Romania, both in the previous years, as well as in the second part of this year, in order to participate in air police missions and in other joint training activities with the Romanian Air Forces. Furthermore, the Romanian Minister thanked the authorities in Ottawa for inviting Romania to the 2017 edition of the INVICTUS Games [an international Paralympic-style multi-sport event -e.n.], competition that will take place this autumn in Toronto,” the MApN added.

Ambassador Hamilton reiterated his country’s commitment for strengthening the bilateral cooperation in the defence area and sent Minister Harjit Singh Sajjan’s invitation, addressed to his Romanian counterpart, to pay an official visit to Canada this year.