MApN starts procedures to repeal decision on corvette acquisition. DefMin Les: Multifunctional corvettes aquisition procedure to be resumed in maximum three weeks

The Defence Ministry (MApN) has started legal procedures for the approval of a government decision repealing a decision approving procedures for the procurement of corvettes, MApN said Monday in a press statement.

The statement says the reason behind repealing government decision HG 906/2016 is failure to meet the suspensive requirement expressly mentioned in Article 2 of the said decision.

“Repealing this piece of legislation is at the same time a necessary stage in the initiation of a new procurement procedure that complies with all the relevant legal provisions and that wins the prior approval of Romania’s Parliament,” said MApN.

The ministry added that the strategic endowment programme called “Multipurpose corvette” is still a major priority with the ministry justified by Romania’s essential security interests, with the procurement procedure to be started as soon as possible based on options identified by Navy specialists and specialists from the bodies in charge with armament acquisition, acting on Romania’s Parliament’s approval.

On March 10, Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu announced he was repealing the government decision regarding the procurement of corvettes, arguing that it had been issued illegally.

DefMin Les: Multifunctional corvettes aquisition procedure to be resumed in maximum three weeks

National Defence Minister Gabriel Les said that resuming the procedure on the acquisition of the multifunctional corvettes for the Romanian Army will be done in maximum three weeks, taking into account that this strategic programme remains a priority for the National Defence Ministry (MApN).

He explained that there will be a decision to repeal the Government Resolution issued by the Ciolos Government on this topic, as the normative act approved last year doesn’t observe the legal regulation according to which there must be the initial approval of Parliament for the acquisitions exceeding 100 million euros.

“The strategic programme of endowing with multifunctional corvettes remains a priority for the National Defence Ministry. This is the reason for which at the moment we want to repeal [the Gov’t resolution] so we can start the procedure again as soon as possible (…) My intention is to go as fast as possible. (…) One, two, three weeks at the most, the repeal decision will enter the government at the shortest, and then the new procedure, of course” Gabriel Les said at the end of the group meeting of Social Democrat Senators, also attended by Social Democrats leader Liviu Dragnea.