MApN: Wages for civil and military personnel on February ensured according to Government Decision No.1/2017

The National Defence Ministry (MApN) mentions that the wages for the civil and military personnel of the ministry, corresponding to February, that will be entering in payment in March are ensured in accordance with the provisions of the Government Decision (HG) No.1/2017 for establishing the basic gross minimum salary guaranteed payment.

“In respect to the pieces of information surfacing in the press, that refer to the position of the MApN’s representatives within the discussions and negotiations on the topic of establishing increments and entitlements of the military personnel, the Press Office of the MApN mentions that the wages for the civil and military personnel of the MApN, corresponding to February 2017, that are entering in payment in March, are ensured in accordance with the provisions of the HG No.1/2017, for establishing the basic gross minimum salary guaranteed payment. Within all negotiations and discussions carried out on the topic of the future uniform public pay law, both on a political level, but as well as between experts of the institutions involved, the MApN constantly supported the non-discrimination principle between the bodies and personnel categories that are fulfilling similar positions and missions in institutions of the public sector,” a press release of the MApN reveals.

According to the quoted source, during the entire negotiation and drawing-up process of the new uniform public pay law, the MApN will militate in order to implement some fair principles in respect to the salary of the civil and military personnel, according to the specific of the missions entrusted, the risk taken and the restrictions imposed by the law.