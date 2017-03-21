March 25 is National Forest Day, as President Iohannis writes relevant bill into law

President Klaus Iohannis promulgated on Monday the law on establishing the National Forest Day on March 25.

The law aims at increasing awareness of the management, preservation and sustainable development of all types of forests, to the benefit of the current and future generations.

The forestry central public authority, the state public property forests’ administrators, the private forest districts alongside the local public authorities and the NGOs could stage public manifestations and actions dedicated to celebrating the National Forest Day, says the law.