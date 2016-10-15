March against violence on women – Ministers Violeta Alexandru and Dragos Pislaru, among participants

Minister for Public Consultation and Civic Dialogue Violeta Alexandru, Labour Minister Dragos Pislaru and head of the European Commission Representation to Romania Angela Filote participated on Saturday together with over 200 persons in a protest action against violence on women.

The march organised by the Network on the prevention and combat of violence against women was carried out on the route University Square – Victoria Square. The participants in the protest had placards reading messages such as “We want proper policies, not be crushed under fists,” “Who doesn’t react is accomplice to the aggressor” or “Indifference feeds violence.”