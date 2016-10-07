Maria Patru at AEP’s International Conference: Electoral processes upgrade must always start with people

President of the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) Ana Maria Patru presented at the opening of the AEP’s Conference the main projects realized and implemented by the authority in the upgrading of the electoral processes area, highlighting the decisive role of the human factor, a release of the institution sent to Agerpres on Thursday reveals.

According to the release, in the opinion of the AEP President, “the upgrading of the electoral processes, regardless the form they take, must commence always with the people.”

“I don’t refer here to acquiring some practical or technical competencies in the election area. I’m talking about upgrading the manner of thinking and seeing things, letting go of the traditionalism and adapting to the society’s evolutions, such as active involvement in the election process, of course in the legal existing framework,” Ana Maria Patru stated at the third International Conference of the AEP, which takes place on Thursday and Friday in Dunavatu de Jos, Tulcea County.

The theme of the conference is “Electoral Processes Upgrade” and gathers representatives of the electoral mechanisms organizations of ten countries as well as officials of international organizations with a remarkable activity in the election area and the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA), the World Association of Electoral Bodies (WEB), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the International Center for Parliamentary Studies (ICPS), the release points out.

The event is also attended by the representatives of the Interior Ministry, the Foreign Affairs Ministry, the European Institute in Romania, as well as members of non-governmental organizations that operate in the electoral area.

The conference works are broadcast live on the official Facebook page of the AEP and on the websites www.privesc.eu and www.juridice.ro.