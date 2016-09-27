Marian Mihai, ChinaRo Association: Romania – China, bridge over the time

On 1st October Chinese people celebrate The National day and on 5th October we celebrate 67 years of diplomatic relations between Romania and China. Immediately after the proclamation, Romania became the third country in all the world that recognized “The New China”.

As we can remark, friendship relations between our countries have had a good tradition of cooperation and mutual support on different domains, and, it is obvious that in the future these relations appear stronger from all points of view. This feeling was strengthened because of the Chinese – Romanian friendship which has already caught deep roots in our souls for the last 67 years and it has a strong foundation for the both countries. China considers Romania as a friendly country so, all the Romanian people are welcomed in China and feel great, and this thing appears from my own feeling and experience of visiting the beautiful and rich China.

Plus that, all the Romanian political parties, doesn’t matter of the side, sustain without any hesitation the development of friendship relation with China and this is for the interest of both countries in their bilateral relations. For this reason there were signed almost 300 agreements and partnerships between the two governments for the last 67 years which represents the base of an intense collaboration from political, economical, cultural, scientifical and technical point of view and in the same time is the base of educational, sport and international collaboration.

The recent events happened on the political and administrative scenes represent the proof that the business aria between the two countries is willing to capitalize the economical opportunities, but, in the same time, it has the role of a better knowledge concerning mutual demand and supply. We appreciate the effort of Chinese Embassy in Romania in achieving business contacts between our friendly countries in order to identify new domains of bilateral collaborations. On the economical plan, it is the best way to reflect the bilateral relations situated to the politically top level and, in the same time, represents a good contributing factor to extend Romanian – Chinese commercial relations.

When we talk about the future concerning the friendship between the two countries we realize with great pleasure that more and more young people from both countries are interested and involved in indifferent actions in order to make the relations stronger and stronger . In this moment thousands of Romanian children and youth study Chinese culture and language with the help of Confucius Institute in Romania and, also with the support of many friendship foundations. More and more Romanian young people are getting scholarships to high level Universities in China or choose to work on Chinese top level companies.

Through all those beautiful times of Romanian – Chinese friendship we can say that the connection between our countries – why not?- is like a model to other interstate relations, especially in Central and Easter Europe.