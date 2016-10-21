Marian Munteanu was the informer “Ioan,” received money and snitched on foreign nationals but did not collaborate with the Securitate

Marian Munteanu did not collaborate with the Securitate, the National Council for the Study of Securitate Archives (CNSAS) has ruled. The ruling has been posted on the institution’s website.

Marian Munteanu was recruited by the Securitate in 1988. He signed a pledge, received the codename “Ioan,” money (500 Lei), and wrote reports about the target assigned to him: a Portuguese professor who was teaching at the Faculty of Foreign Languages, the CNSAS report shows.

Marian Munteanu wrote reports about the Portuguese professor. In it, he detailed his schedule, presented a brief resume and talked about the professor’s political beliefs. He signed the reports with his codename “Ioan.” He also wrote about the Portuguese professor’s meetings with students, the parties he took part in, about the relations that existed between those monitored.

In 1989, when the professor left Romania, Marian Munteanu’s collaboration with the Securitate ceased. Munteanu had become a member of the communist party, according to the CNSAS.

Then, in 1989, he became the target of the Securitate in an attempt to persuade him to leave the entourage of Petre Tutea. He and other young students were taking care of Petre Tutea and helping him transcribe his philosophical works. The Securitate claimed the young students were influenced by Tutea’s fascist and anti-communist ideas. He was summoned at the Securitate and asked to give statements on this topic.

In brief, these are the documents on whose basis CNSAS has issued its ruling that he did not collaborate with the Securitate. CNSAS has also explained its decision by referring to the law and the interpretation that should be given to the notion of Securitate collaborator.

According to the law – Article 2, Paragraph 2 of Government emergency ordinance no.24/2008 -, a Securitate collaborator is “the person who provided intelligence, regardless of its form, such as notes, written reports or verbal statements registered by Securitate employees, on activities and attitudes that ran contrary to the communist totalitarian regime, with the goal of curtailing fundamental human rights and liberties.”

The two conditions – for the intelligence provided to concern activities that ran contrary to the communist regime and to seek the curtailment of human rights – must be met cumulatively, the CNSAS points out. But, according to the CNSAS, the notes that student Marian Munteanu provided to the Securitate meet only the second condition concerning the curtailment of human rights, not the one concerning the denouncing of attitudes hostile to the communist regime. Consequently, CNSAS has ruled that Marian Munteanu did not collaborate with the Securitate.