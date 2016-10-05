Mastercard and eMAG are rewarding online card payments, offering benefits for the first usage

Mastercard, operator of the fastest payment processing network in the world, and eMAG are launching a new promotional campaign aimed at encouraging electronic payments for Romanian consumers. During the campaign, Mastercard and eMAG are rewarding consumers that use their MasterCard or Maestro card for the first time this year on www.emag.ro and m.emag.ro platforms, as well as in the eMAG application, irrespective of the purchases’ value, with a Gift Card worth RON 25, providing consumers with a superior payment experience.

“We are pleased to announce the newest stage of our partnership with eMAG, one that continues our strategy to develop and promote online payments in Romania. Both us, and eMAG, appreciate the fantastic potential of the local e-commerce market, and this autumn, we intend to further encourage electronic payments by offering an improved shopping experience online for those who opt for those that make smart payments – simple and convenient, only by card. We believe that MasterCard is in a unique position to innovate the payment experience, in a natural sequel to the usage experience – regardless of the channel used, and we will continue to provide the most attractive electronic payment solutions,” stated Roxana Petre, Business Development Manager, Romania, Mastercard.

„For our customers, online payments are a way of life: they have access to every product they desire and they benefit from high quality services, that help them save time, time they can then spend with their families. The campaign ran with our partner, Mastercard, comes to build upon our efforts to extend the best shopping experience to shoppers, and encourages card payments online. We aim to see more and more customers enjoying the benefits of online shopping”, stated Mircea Balica, Platform Manager eMAG Romania.

The ”Smart purchases bring perfect gifts” campaign will run from October 1 to November 15, 2016 and addresses all Romanian consumers using a MasterCard or Maestro card for the first time in 2016 for purchasing any eMAG product, rewarding them with a nominal RON 25 Gift Card valid until December 31, 2016.

Moreover, consumers using eMAG app and a MasterCard or Maestro card can opt for the 1 Click Payment checkout option, thus benefitting from a simplified and secure payment solution, without having to enter the card information and order details for each transaction they make – the 1 Click Payment option transfers the data required for payment authorization as an encrypted digital code, thereby providing a convenient payment experience, whilst also upholding security standards.

Established in 2001 by Romanian entrepreneurs, eMAG is the pioneer of the online shopping in Romania and became a regional leader, with presence in Bulgaria, Hungary and Poland. In the past 15 years, eMAG have constantly invested in services which help clients to save time and money, services backed by technologies developed in Romania.