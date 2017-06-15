Mastercard and TIFF, 11 years of partnership

At the sixteenth edition of the recently concluded Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF), Mastercard celebrated 11 years of partnership with the well-known European film festival held in Cluj Napoca. On the occasion of this anniversary, the company prepared a series of events and surprises for all those who were present at the festival.

On June 8, the 11 years of Mastercard’s collaboration with TIFF were celebrated through a special party, which featured some well-known names of the cinematography from Romania and abroad.

„Mastercard has been for 11 years in the spotlight at TIFF and was actively involved in the development of one of the most impressive European film festivals. Every year, the company delivers the latest payment technology to the public and, together with the organizers, transform the attendance of the visitors to the event in unique, unforgettable moments,” reads a press release of Mastercad.

“For 11 years, we have been supporting the film world together with TIFF, a partner with whom we have created countless invaluable moments for all those who come to Cluj during the festival. We grew up together and the common desire to offer unforgettable experiences to the audience makes this collaboration to be an exciting and a successful one. After 11 years since joining the TIFF story, Mastercard is still the favorite card of the festival and surprises the movie lovers with the most unforgettable moments”, said Ada Iftodi, Mastercard Marketing Manager for Romania.

Continuing the tradition, Mastercard also awarded this year’s Public Award, one of the most important and popular awards of the Transylvania International Film Festival. Based on the proposals made by the spectators who voted in cinemas, the most appreciated film, at TIFF 2017, was named “Heartstone”, directed by Gudmundur Arnar Gudmundsson.

The company has prepared Unprecedented ™ surprises to those who have paid contactless with a Mastercard or Maestro card for the duration of the festival, at the TIFF ticket offices, TIFF House and TIFF Shop. The Mastercard promoters have surprised the audience with 30 double invitations at the Mastercard party on June 8, and with 50 double invitations to a special projection.

Because the number of the tickets to some projections has been exhausted very quickly, and the seats were limited, Mastercard prepared a private projection of one of the most loved and sought-after films in the program – “May God Save Us,” a Spanish production directed by Rodrigo Sorogoyen. The winners of the 50 double invitations and their partners benefited, besides the special projection, from free popcorn and soft drinks.

Among the movie lovers at the festival were also the winners of the Mastercard competition held before the start of the TIFF. To enter the contest, the fans of the Mastercard Facebook page continued a scenario by commenting on the posting through which the contest was announced. Two of them won two Double Gold Packages at the festival, which ensured their access to the TIFF events and accommodation during June 8-11.