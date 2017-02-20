Mastercard kicks off the fun at Electric Castle with a wave of tickets at preferential price

For the third consecutive year, MasterCard is close to the Electric Castle fans

On February 16, all the Mastercard and Maestro owners could enjoy an exclusive offer

For the third consecutive year, MasterCard has transmitted, directly from the first line, the vibrations of the Electric Castle, providing its customers exclusive benefits and facilitating unforgettable moments for them.

This year, February 16 was a day with boarding priority to the festival for all the holders of MasterCard or Maestro, having their tickets available at the special price of 369 lei. The tickets provide access to the event throughout the 4 days of festival and could be bought exclusively online, on the Electric Castle website, only with cards issued under the MasterCard and Maestro brands, regardless of the issuing financial institution.

“The partnership with the Electric Castle, now in its third edition already, represents for us a special opportunity to close to the festival’s fans and to celebrate in an electric atmosphere. Every year, together with our partners, we develop and support efficient and very affordable solutions for the event participants, so as to build memorable experiences. In 2017 we started the preparations for the festival in February, in stark contrast to the cold outside, but on the same wavelength with those wishing to ensure themselves they have the space reserved to the coolest alternative festival of the year – a day with a special price of the subscription at the festival, “ said Diana Tanase, Marketing Manager at Mastercard.

Electric Castle has reserved the day of February 16 only for the owners of Mastercard or Maestro. They could take advantage of this special offer dedicated to them and could buy the tickets exclusively online at the price of 369 lei. Starting the next day, February 17, the tickets are available on the Electric Castle website and in the Eventim.ro network at the price of 399 lei. Electric Castle and Mastercard are already at the third edition in which they offer the fans the simple and effective ways of payment, thus encouraging the electronic payments.

“Electric Castle has always supported the cool people, for whom the adventure has become part of the daily routine. We are very happy that Mastercard is one of our partners for fun, sharing with us 100% of the energy and excitement of the festival”, said Andi Vanca, Head of Communcations Electric Castle.