52 participants at the event called “Mausoleums on bike” have contributed with at least RON 25 within the Campaign “Brancusi este al meu” (“Brancusi is mine”), and they will receive a participant kit consisting in a calendar 2017, a personalized cup and a cup holder. The participant kit is provided by the company Pandora Prod Focsani, who wished, by making this gesture, to support the Campaign “Brancusi is mine”.

At the second edition of the event “Mausoleums on bike”, 82 bikers enrolled themselves: 56 from Vrancea County, 18 from Galati County, 3 from Bacau County, 2 from Bucharest, one participant from Suceava County and one participant from Iasi County. One of the participants is Turkish.

“Mausoleums on bike” has become a regional cultural event, attractive for cycling lovers, and the approach of supporting the Campaign “Brancusi is mine” is a local success of the Vrancea County Department of Culture.

The second edition of the event called “Mausoleums on bike” will take place on September 17, 2016, on the occasion of the European Heritage Days, aiming to popularize the mausoleums of our country’s heroes from Vrancea County and the local immaterial heritage from the Soveja Commune, among the Romanian bikers community.

The event is organized by the Vrancea County Department of Culture, in cooperation with the “VeloPower” Association, Vrancea County Council and the Municipality of Focsani.

On Saturday, September 17, starting at 8.30 am, at the Marasesti Heroes Mausoleum, the participants will be able to have a coffee, and then, at 9.00 am, they will leave on the “Mausoleums on bike” route. On the 120 km round-trip there will be hydration breaks and the participants will receive fruits, water and a chocolate bar for free. We appreciate that participants will reach the Soveja Heroes Mausoleums at 1.00 pm, being greeted by the artists of the “Tara Vrancei” (“Vrancea Country”) Ensemble, who will hold a small artistic show with songs culled from the local folklore.

All participants will have the opportunity to taste not only the local folklore authenticity, but also the gourmet products cooked by the locals, within a sitting. They will also be able to admire in Soveja a traditional-fusion fashion collection made by a local designer.