Mayor Chirica harshly replies to Dragnea on the poll in which PSD would have lost a large number of voters

The contradictory discussions on how much the Social Democrat Party (PSD) decreased in the polls after the scandal of the GEO 13 continue. Mihai Chirica, the mayor of Iasi municipality and PSD Vice President, harshly replied on Thursday to the PSD President Liviu Dragnea.

PSD’s Liviu Dragnea stated on Wednesday that he doesn’t believe in the poll quoted by Vice President Mihai Chirica, according to which the popularity of the Social Democrats decreased by 23%.

“I don’t know what research agency Mr. Chirica has. I saw a different poll two days ago. I don’t believe in what Chirica says. It’s not important now. I saw a different poll conducted by a respectable research agency. It looks almost unchanged, few percent lower, 2 or 3 percent lower for PSD” Liviu Dragnea stated.

In response, Mihai Chirica immediately explained at a local radio station.

“It’s normal. The result in Teleorman doesn’t look like the result in Iasi. We are a university city, we have a large number of intellectuals here. We are more than 100,000 intellectuals in a population of over 300,000 people. Therefore, it’s normal for us to look much clearer than other county in Romania, or in similar counties to the one in the Teleorman area”, Mihai Chirica concluded.

Asked if Mihai Chirica should be excluded from the party, Liviu Dragnea added yesterday that this is a decision to be taken by PSD Iasi branch.