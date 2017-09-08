Mayor Firea: Bucharest is ready in all respects to welcome EMA employees

Mayor of Bucharest Gabriela Firea stated on Friday, at the launch of the campaign for the promotion of Romania’s candidacy for the relocation of the European Medicines Agency, that Bucharest is prepared in all respects to welcome the EMA employees.

“It is no secret to anyone that the city of Bucharest is in full swing, it is a dynamic, young city that rediscovers itself every day. I would also like to point out the importance for any employee of the Medicines Agency, of the work environment he/she will have in Bucharest, and especially – I would like to stress, as a mother, wife, woman – the comfort of the families of the Medicines Agency employees. Bucharest is an extremely family-friendly city, it is a safe city. We can vouch for the safety and security of all its citizens, be they Romanians or foreign citizens who visit us in growing numbers. There is very good cooperation between the institutions that are responsible for the safety of the citizen and are part of the Internal Affairs Ministry or the Local Police of Bucharest and the six district of the Capital,” the general mayor said.

She added that she has great confidence in the support that Romania will receive and expressed her conviction that our country’s arguments are “unbeatable.”

The general mayor stated that there are over 20 hospitals, dozens of state and private clinics in Bucharest, “extraordinary” doctors “who receive offers at any hour of the day to work abroad, precisely because they are very well trained” and the Romanian school of medicine is a successful one, highly appreciated throughout Europe. Mayor Firea also said that Bucharest is the largest university hub with more than 25,000 students, but also hundreds of state and private schools, hundreds of kindergartens and nurseries.

“It is an essential element for any institution that respects its employees to provide the comfort of the educational environment. Furthermore, in the cultural field, I believe we have excellence, because in Bucharest there are the Romanian Athenaeum, the National Theater, over 20 state and independent theaters. Last but not least, I believe that for the weekend or for relaxation, the Old City Centre is highly appreciated by all foreign tourists coming to Bucharest. Also, by all the employees of the big companies that live in Bucharest for a period of a few years,” the mayor mentioned.