Mayor Robert Negoita, prosecuted for plagiarism

Mayor of District 3 Robert Negoita, came on Wednesday to the Prosecutor General, where he stated that he was called by the prosecutors to be informed that he will be under criminal prosecution in the case of plagiarism.

“I was informed that criminal prosecution has started and in this case I need a lawyer. That’s why I was called”, Robert Negoita stated.

Sources form judiciary quoted by News.ro claim that Robert Negoita is suspected of incitement to abuse of office, incitement to forgery in private documents, incitement to intellectual forgery and forgery. In the same file, the coordinator of his PhD thesis, Ioan Dascalu, is suspected of abuse of office, forgery in documents, intellectual forgery and forgery, stated the judicial sources on Wednesday, for News.ro.

Ioan Dascalu, the coordinator of Robert Negoita’s PhD thesis entitled “Economic and Financial Crisis and Its Impact on the Social Balance”, held in 2012, was also summoned by the General Prosecutor attached the ICCJ, to be informed about the accusations brought to hi in the same file, being suspected of abuse of office, intellectual forgery, forgery in private documents, and forgery.

At the end of July the Commission for Ethics of the “Alexandru Ioan Cuza” Police Academy discovered that the PhD thesis belonging to the mayor of the District 3, Robert Negoita, is a plagiarism, and asked to the National Council for the Certification of University Titles, Diplomas and Certificates (CNADTCU) to cancel his doctor title.

Also, at the beginning of August, prosecutors attached to the Court of District 1 were working in a file on Robert Negoita’s PhD thesis, after “Al. I. Cuza” Police Academy asked for the cancelation of the mayor of the District 3, having suspicions that the thesis is a plagiarism.

The file was open as a result of the self-seizing of the prosecutors working in the Service for Coordination of the Activity of the Public Ministry, in the field of the copyright, within the Criminal Prosecution and Forensics Department of the Prosecutor General, stated judicial sources for Mediafax. Later, the case was registered at the Prosecutor attached to the Court of District 1, without being started the criminal prosecution “in personam”.

According to the law of the copyright, “it is an offense and it is punished by imprisonment from 6 months to 3 years or a fine, the deed of a person who appropriates, without any right, in whole or in part, the work of another author, presenting it as his/her own intellectual creation. Reconciliation removes the criminal liability”.

Mayor of District 3 Robert Negoita, said that he doesn’t regret if his doctor title will be cancelled, but that he was tempted in the past, by “the fashion” of the academic titles, and this is an episode which he assumes.

“The Commission of Ethics of the ‘Alexandru Ioan Cuza’ Police Academy started the process by which, most likely, they will cancel my doctor title. I don’t have any regret for this thing, especially because I realize that, during my activity in the public administration, the most important ones were the practical knowledge acquired.

The only thing that I regret is that I was tempted in the past by this ‘fashion’ of the academic titles. It’s an episode that I assume and from which I’ve learned an important lesson: the only notable achievements are the ones built on a healthy basis! I assumed this principle as a mayor, but unfortunately I didn’t consider it from the academic perspective. That’s why I will accept the decision of the National Council for the Certification of University Titles, Diplomas and Certificates, if they will decide to cancel my doctor title”, Robert Negoita wrote on Facebook.