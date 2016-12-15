MDRAP: 32 projects proposed for funding within Interreg-IPA Cross-border Cooperation Programme Romania-Serbia

Over 30 projects were approved and proposed for funding within the Interreg-IPA Cross-border Cooperation Programme Romania-Serbia, a release of the Regional Development and Public Administration Ministry (MDRAP) sent to Agerpres on Wednesday reveals.

According to the MDRAP, on Tuesday in Kikinda (Serbia) took place the third meeting of the Joint Monitoring Committee of the Interreg-IPA Cross-border Cooperation Programme Romania-Serbia.

On this occasion a number of 32 projects were approved and proposed for funding within the first call for project proposals, with an overall worth of 25.4 million Euros, the release points out.

The MDRAP mentions that the Interreg-IPA Cross-border Cooperation Programme Romania-Serbia continues the funding of cross-border cooperation projects in the border area between Romania and Serbia for the 2014-2020 programming period, through the Instrument for Pre-accession Assistance (IPA II), with the support of the EU and the governments of the two states. The Programme was approved by the European Commission on 6 August 2015, and the first call was launched on 15 September 2015.

The total budget of the Programme is 88,124,999 Euros, from which 74,906,248 Euros represent non-refundable funding from the EU funds.

According to the quoted source, in the period 2014-2020, projects on 4 priority axes could be funded in areas such as: employment promotion and basic services strengthening for an inclusive growth – 18 million Euros, environmental protection and risk management – 21 million Euros, sustainable mobility and accessibility – 21 million Euros, attractiveness for sustainable tourism – 18 million Euros.

The eligible area of the Programme is made up of Timis, Caras Severin and Mehedinti counties (from Romania) and Severno Banatski, Srednje Banatski, Juzno Banatski, Branicevski, Borski, Podunavski (from Serbia).

Romania continues to act as managing authority (through the Regional Development and Public Administration Ministry), the national authority being established within the Serbian European Integration Office – Serbian Government, the release mentions.