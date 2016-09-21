Measles epidemic in Romania. Three infant deaths

There is a measles epidemic in Romania. 3 infants are dead, with the latest death being registered in recent days. Moreover, according to the Health Ministry, 675 cases of measles have been confirmed in the last 8 months, in contrast to just 7 cases confirmed last year. According to the same source, two infants have died. In the third case, which occurred just recently and is attributable to measles, the final confirmation of the cause of death is pending.

The Health Ministry points out that in the last two years Romania did not register major problems with the supply of anti-measles vaccine.

“The three deaths occurred in children younger than one year of age, this being the age when the anti-measles vaccine is administered. These infants died pointlessly. In a community with optimal vaccination coverage, all children younger than one year of age are protected by the so-called group protection effect. More simply put, the three infants who died could have been protected if measles wouldn’t have appeared among older children, provided the latter had been vaccinated,” the Health Ministry emphasises.

The Health Ministry calls on parents to respect the anti-measles vaccination timetable for the sake of their children’s health.

In the areas affected, the National Public Health Institute recommends the vaccination of 7-month-old infants, with a repeat of the vaccination at the normal threshold of one year of age.

According to the Health Ministry, the cases of measles are distributed as follows: at the border between Bistrita-Nasaud and Cluj counties – 219 cases; Mures County – 145 cases; Arad County – 113 cases and 2 cases of infant deaths; Suceava County – 27 cases; Brasov County – 33 cases; Salaj County – 7 cases; Hunedoara County – 14 cases; Caras-Severin County – 13 cases; Alba County – 3 cases.

Sporadic cases of measles have been confirmed among persons who did not take the vaccine at all or did not take it completely: Bucharest – 4 cases; Bacau County – 3 cases; Bihor County – 1 case; Constanta County – 3 cases; Dambovita County – 2 cases; Giurgiu County – 1 case; Mehedinti County – 1 case; Neamt County – 2 cases; Olt County – 2 cases; Sibiu County – 3 cases; Vaslui County – 1 case.

“Sporadic cases” means at least three cases that cannot be linked to each other, the Health Ministry informs.

“By August, 573 children (1-15 age bracket) had been taken back to vaccination, including in the affected regions,” the Health Ministry informs.