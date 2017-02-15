Meeting of Deputy PM Shhaideh with US Ambassador, Strategic Partnership and MDRAPFE priorities on agenda

Deputy Prime Minister Sevil Shhaideh, also Minister of Regional Development, Public Administration and European Funds (MDRAPFE), met on Wednesday with US Ambassador to Romania, Hans Klemm, to discuss the Strategic Partnership between the two countries and MDRAPFE priorities.

“The two high officials reaffirmed their readiness to continue the development of the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the United States of America in all domains. Romania has pledged to remain a loyal and responsible ally of the US and an anchor of the transatlantic relationship,” reads a MDRAPFE press release.

According to the quoted source, Deputy Prime Minister Sevil Shhaideh pointed out the foreign policy principles assumed by the governing programme: continuity, predictability and increased active involvement, which will be also applied in Romania’s relationship with the USA.

“The main topic of discussions between the two officials was the priorities of the Ministry of Regional Development, Public Administration and Funds. In this regard, the minister presented the priorities set out in the government programme for the relevant domains, focusing on three of them: support of investment in the local infrastructure, absorption of European funds and administration reform,” the statement said.

Sevil Shhaideh stressed the importance of the EU funds’ full absorption by 2023, in view of supporting Romania’s competitiveness growth. The Government intends to accelerate the spending pace of EU funds to reach a 72.5 pct rate until 31 December 2020 and of 100 pct by 31 December 2023, indicates the quoted source.

“Regarding the reform of public administration, the Deputy Prime Minister Shhaideh talked about the targets promoted in the Strategy for Public Administration’s Strengthening 2014 – 2020: efficiency, accountability, credibility, transparency and openness to the citizen. The expected results are the creation of a streamlined administration, with rapid and proactive reaction speed, consistent in its decisions and with motivated and professional human resources,” the release reads.

MDRAPFE states that in Romania’s sustainable development, the Government’s vision on public administration includes 10 concrete measures on ensuring minimum public services package in every rural area locality: health, education (schools, kindergartens, crčches), water – sewage, thermal and electricity (public lighting), roads, sanitation, culture, religions, sports and housing.

According to the release, Ambassador Hans Klemm welcomed the “fruitful” cooperation within the Strategic Partnership.

“The two sides declared they support the boost of bilateral cooperation in education and other specific areas, including exchange of experts,” the release further reads.