Mega Mall – record increases in over one year after opening

*31% increase in turnover and 32% increase of the traffic in the shopping center

Starting from the new VAT regulations, the changes related to the minimum wage and the other fiscal measures in 2016, and continuing with the increase of the purchasing power in Romania, 2016 was an excellent year for the Romanian modern retail, new records being established in terms of sales per square meter and in terms of the traffic in the shopping centers.

After the first year of activity, Mega Mall registers an overall increase that reflects both in the level of the turnover and in the average number of visitors. In the circumstances in which the already existing figures were placing it among the top malls in Bucharest, the shopping center establishes a new record with an average turnover increase of more than 31 percent, compared to the first months after opening.

Being opened in May, 2015 by the NEPI Group, after an investment of EUR 165 million, Mega Mall registers an important figure in terms of average number of visitors. In only one year after opening, the evolution of the shopping center is an ascending one, being proved by the 32 percent increase of the traffic.

The first year of activity also brought important results for the fashion retailers available on a rentable area of 77,000 sq. m., since they registered an average increase of 36 percent, while the food & beverages sector has increased by 34 percent and the services have increased by 70 percent.

Mega Mall’s development occurs in the circumstances of an increase at the level of the entire NEPI group, since all of the 15 shopping centers in the portfolio have registered positive outcomes this year. The development of the shopping center remarked itself since the first months, and although the expectations were high, they were far outweighed by the reality on the ground. Moreover, this year, NEPI has purchased the share of 30 percent which until now was owned by Real4You.

The progress is supported by a perfect mix between necessity and accessibility; 85 percent of the visitors appreciate that Mega Mall definitely has the most accessible internal circulation and the offering spaces are adding value to the shopping experience. Moreover, the many access roads and the oversized parking place (3,000 parking seats) led to a balanced traffic, since 32 percent of the visitors are accessing the mall by walking, 30 percent of them are using public transportation, and 38 percent are using their own cars.

Unique entertainment experiences which Mega Mall provide to people in Bucharest have also contributed to these positive results: the WorldClass fitness club, of 2,500 sq. m., endowed with a semi-Olympic swimming pool, the Cinema City which has 14 rooms and 4Dx technology, a new concept of entertainment spaces with nonstop casino, a sports bar, where people can watch live sports programs, as well as a playground provided by Gymboland, for children of all ages.

For the next year, the Mega Mall development targets aim to strengthen this increase and to maintain the positive trend, based on improvements in the entertainment area, meant to provide customers with the best experience.