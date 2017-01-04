Members of Grindeanu Government take oath of office, President Iohannis urges them to deliver on campaign promises

The members of the Sorin Grindeanu Government have taken, on Wednesday evening their oath of office in front of President Klaus Iohannis.

Attending the ceremony that took place at the Cotroceni Palace were also the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu and Liviu Dragnea, respectively, as well as the President of the Constitutional Court of Romania, Valer Dorneanu.

President Iohannis to Gov’t members: You have to fulfill complicated promises; you must deliver on campaign promises

President Klaus Iohannis stated that the new Government has complicated promises to fulfill and requested the members of the Sorin Grindeanu Cabinet deliver on what was promised in the electoral campaign.

“From this moment on, you are the Government of Romania. You have a hard mission, you have to fulfill complicated promises. You must deliver what was promised in the electoral campaign,” said the head of state at the swearing-in ceremony of the Grindeanu Government.

“I expect you support independent judiciary in Romania”

President Klaus Iohannis has told the members of the Government on Wednesday that he expects they support an independent judiciary, the Euro-Atlantic orientation of Romania and that they manage responsibly the economy.

“I expect and many expect, not all, that you do all that is possible, as much as possible to support an independent judiciary in Romania, this means the consolidation of the rule of law,” President Iohannis said at the oath taking ceremony of the Cabinet led by Sorin Grindeanu.

He showed that he also expects of the Government to keep the Euro-Atlantic orientation of Romania and a responsible management of the economy.

“We all expect that you manage responsibly the Romanian economy as much as depends on the Government, to manage responsibly public finances,” the head of state added.

“Romania is and can remain stability and security center in region”

Romania must remain a center for stability and security in the region, said President Klaus Iohannis to the members of the Government, on Wednesday, after the oath-taking ceremony, and requested they be involved in this sense.

“I am convinced the oath that you took today convinced you because for Romania it is very important that you take care of national security. This is guarantee, in the end, of the unity, independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty [of Romania]. Without national security, these things might not be readily understood. A national security that is clearly in close connection to Romania’s stability. If I am speaking of stability, it’s important for you to know that for us not only internal stability matters, but also regional stability,” Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

He emphasized that it’s necessary for all the Government’s money to get involved in order for Romania to remain a center of stability.

“Romania is a country that can and wants to be what I repeatedly called ‘Strong Romania’. Romania is and can remain a center for stability and security in the region, for this, however, it’s necessary you all get involved, each with his domain,” Iohannis stated.