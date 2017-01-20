Members of the Cabinet analyse budget draft law, set Gov’t sitting for 25 January

Members of the Cabinet have analysed on Friday during a technical working sitting the Draft budget law for 2017 and agreed upon the budget limits for each ministry and main credit administrators, the Executive’s Press Office informs in a release.

The construction of the budget bill has considered, according to the source, the assurance of financing in 2017 of the measures adopted by the Government in compliance with the ruling programme, given the 3pct budget deficit limitation of the Gross Domestic Product and the 2pct allocation to the Defence Ministry.

The source mentions that the Government is to reunite in a sitting on 25 January to debate and adopt the state budget draft law and the state social insurance budget on 2017.