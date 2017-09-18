Memorandum of Understanding to organise Europalia Romania Festival, signed in Brussels

A Memorandum of Understanding to organise Europalia Romania Festival, to be held between October 2019 and January 2020 in Belgium and other European countries, was signed in Brussels on Thursday, Romania being a guest country, informs a press release by the Romanian Cultural Institute.

The document was signed, for the Romanian side, by the Minister of Culture and National Identity (MCIN), Lucian Romascanu, and by Count Georges Jacobs de Hagen, President of Europalia International.

The document establishes the terms of the Romania – Europalia International cooperation in view of preparing for and organizing the Europalia Romania edition.

The Ministry of Culture coordinates the project and cooperates with the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE), the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR), the Ministry of Tourism and the Secretary-General of Government.

“Everything of importance was logged in this agreement. It is essential that we are a team and that we have the same goals. There is a strong motivation and involvement in this project that we want to achieve together. We look forward to Romania’s presence at the 2019 – 2020 Europalia Festival,” Count Georges Jacobs of Hagen, President of Europalia International stated.

“We are honoured to be your partners for the 50th edition of the Europalia. This festival is a good opportunity to raise awareness about Romania’s culture and values,” Lucian Romascanu said.

“In 2019, this event will be a continuation of the rotating presidency of Romania at the Council of the European Union, which means a very strong presence of our country in the capital of Belgium. The year 2019 will surely be the Year of Romania in Brussels, which motivates us to have a strategy that strikes a balance between the promotion of the Romanian heritage and the promotion of contemporary artists,” the ICR president said.

Attending the ceremony were Alexandru Oprean, MCIN Secretary of State, Cosmin George Dinescu, MAE Secretary General, Ana Ivan, ICR Secretary General, Cristian Negrila, State Secretary at the General Secretariat of Government, Claudiu Marin, Director of International Relations ICR, Oana Duca, Deputy Director of the National Institute for Research and Cultural Training, Adrian Bucur, adviser to the Secretary of State of MCIN, Mihaela Popescu, Advisor to Directorate for European Affairs, the European Affairs and International Relations Department, MCIN and Razvan Popovici, Europalia General Coordinator.

The Europalia Festival, the Romania-France Cultural Season, the anniversary of the Great Union and National Reunification War Centenary, alongside the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the EU, outline a favorable framework for promoting Romanian culture through important cultural diplomatic events. In May last year, Romania received the guest of honour country status at the 2019 Europalia edition.

According to the Memorandum of Understanding, “The festival distinguished itself through high-level cultural and artistic events, reflecting both the past of the country and the vitality of contemporary creation.”