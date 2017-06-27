Merck is the new resident of Green Court Bucharest, the office space project developed by Skanska

Merck, one of the global leaders in the pharma industry, is the newest renter of Building C in Green Court Bucharest. The company moved in the new office space, with a surface of almost 700 sq. meters. The transaction was intermediated by the Knight Frank agency, through the consultant Oliver Derksen.

“The concept behind our projects, ‘Workplaces by Skanska’, its creation being based on the needs of the tenants, takes into consideration four principles of sustainable development: workplace environment, location, the profitability of the renters and eco-friendly constructions. The implementation of this concept is once again validated by the partnership with Merck, a top company in the pharmaceutical field, with an impeccable reputation and long tradition”, declared Aurelia Luca , Country Director at Skanska Property Romania (photo). “The Merck team had been searching for a location that could insure efficiency, productivity and visibility, attributes fully offered by Green Court Bucharest.”

“The Merck Romania company needed extra space because the team was about to get bigger and furthermore, it needed some more visible headquarters in order to reflect its new image. In Green Court, we were able to create an airy and efficient space, which has become an inspiration for the team. We think that the wise choice of an office space is an investment in the business and team” said Laura Pricopciuc, Communications responsible Merck Romania.

The Green Court Bucharest project was developed using sustainable technologies like the energetically efficient façade which reduces the thermic solar transfer thus contributing to creating a healthy workplace, energetically efficient illuminating systems with motion and intensity sensors, parking spaces for bikes and facilities for their riders (locker rooms and showers) and charging stations for electric cars.

Office Building C from Green Court Bucharest hosts a renting space of about 16.300 sq meters, has 12 floors and 3 underground floors for parking with 242 parking spaces. The project was finished on June 1st , 2016 and currently has 83% occupancy rate, with most of its renters being IT&C companies.

About Green Court Bucharest

Green Court Bucharest is a class A offices compound that offers 54.200 sq. meters of office space.

The Green Court Bucharest project is LEED Gold certified and offers an increased comfort to its renters, being one of the most efficient and flexible workspaces in Bucharest, which benefits of excellent quality standards. The whole office spaces compound is included in the “Workplaces by Skanska”, a vision used globally by the company since 2013.

About Merck

Merck was founded in 1668 and operates in 66 countries, having 50 thousand employees worldwide. The company’s aspiration is to be a trustworthy partner and name for the professionals in the health field, pledging to improve the life of the patients with the help of the innovative medication as a valuable therapeutic solution.