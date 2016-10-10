Message of Foreign Minister, Lazar Comanescu, on the 25th anniversary of Nine O’Clock Newspaper: I would like to express my gratitude to Nine O’Clock for supporting the Romanian diplomacy

On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Nine O’Clock, it is with great pleasure that I extend my sincere congratulations, along with my best wishes for the future, to the editorial team of this well-known and respected newspaper.

Nine O’Clock is the only English daily that provides diplomatic news to the Romanian public and, at the same time, valuable foreign affairs analyses. During its 25 years history, the publication, acting in a professional and objective manner, managed to become a reliable information vector.

On this anniversary occasion, I would like to express my gratitude to Nine O’Clock for supporting the Romanian diplomacy, by promoting and giving full coverage to all its relevant activities and events.

The 25 years of collaboration between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania and Nine O’Clock give me great satisfaction and confidence that this cooperation will endure.

It is all the more so that I wholeheartedly wish Nine O’Clock to successfully continue the work started a quarter-century ago.

Happy anniversary, Nine O’Clock!