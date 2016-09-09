MFE, World Bank sign 50,000 USD contract on technical assistance for calls on Roma minority

The European Funds Ministry (MFE) and the World Bank (WB) signed an agreement under which bank experts provide the Management Authority of the Human Capital Operational Programme the technical assistance needed for training evaluators of projects filed within the calls on the Roma minority and the marginalized communities, reads a press release published on the institution’s website.

“The European Funds Ministry (MFE) and the World Bank (WB) signed an agreement under which WB experts provide the Management Authority of the Human Capital Operational Programme (HCOP MA) the technical assistance needed for training evaluators of projects filed within the calls HCOP 4.1 Integrated Local Development (ILD 3600) in the marginalized communities where there is population belonging to the Roma minority – Developed Region and 4.2 Integrated Local Development (ILD 3600) in the marginalized communities. The contract worth 50,000 US unfolds on a 6 month period and is conducted under the memorandum of understanding for granting technical assistance services to Romanian public institutions until 2023, agreed by Romania’s Government and the World Bank on 11 January 2016,” the release reads.

This contracts’ signatories are World Bank Country Manager for Romania and Hungary Elisabeta Capannelli and Ciprian Necula, Secretary of State with the Romanian Public Finance Ministry.

“We need the World Bank’s expertise, because we want quality projects to proposed custom interventions, with a high impact, to change for the better the situation of the marginalized communities,” Necula said.

The WB expers will train the team of evaluators of quality projects corresponding to the calls on HCOP 4.1 and 4.2, highlighting the connection between the conclusions of the preliminary assessment conducted in communities and the integrated intervention activities the applicants propose. Moreover, they will grant assistance to evaluators over the entire process, to ensure the decision coherence. A manual of the evaluation procedures will be drawn up, illustrated with practical examples.

HCOP 2014-2020 has a total allotment of 4.326 billion euro. The programme sets the investment priorities, the specific objectives and the actions Romania assumed in the human resources area, to contribute to the reduction in economic and social development disparities between Romania and the EU member states.