Michael T. Flynn, future National Security Advisor to Trump, appreciates Romania’s commitment and role in NATO

Michael T. Flynn, future National Security Advisor to President-elect Donald Trump, has shown appreciation for Romania’s commitment and role in NATO and the region in a phone call with Romanian Ambassador in Washington, George Cristian Maior, a release remitted to Agerpres shows.

Flynn said that NATO remains a fundamental alliance for the USA, in which all allies must contribute for the common good. The future National Security Advisor also accepted the invitation to visit Romania addressed by the Romanian diplomat.

During the phone call, the Romanian Ambassador congratulated Flynn for the position he is to occupy and assured him of Romania’s firm support for the new administration.

“Romania is a stable and sure ally of the United States that consistently contributes to the actions to combat terrorism and to strengthen the common defence. Romania’s commitment within the North Atlantic Alliance is and will remain strong, being in accordance with the vision of the new administration regarding the increase of resources for defence on the part of the European allies. This will be confirmed through the earmarking, by our country, of 2 percent of the GDP for the defence budget and especially through the consolidation of necessary capabilities through judicious planning,” the Ambassador stated.

General Flynn sent his thanks and appreciation to our fortitude, to President Klaus Iohannis and the Romanian Government for the seriousness and support shown to America, underlining the importance of positive feelings of the Romanian people towards the United States, which he knows full well.