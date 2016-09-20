Microsoft Case close to final ruling: Supreme Court could make final ruling on October 3

The Microsoft Case, one of the biggest corruption cases in Romania, is nearing the end. Prosecutors are talking about a bribe of 60 million Euros and a damage of 27 million Euros to the state budget.

The five-judge panel of the Supreme Court warned the lawyers on Monday’s court hearing to be prepared to make their closing statements on October 3. Gheorghe Stefan is set to be heard on that same day.

The DNA prosecutor asked the court to uphold the pre-trial measures adopted against Gabriel Sandu, Dorin Cocos, Nicolae Dumitru and Gheorghe Stefan, indicted in the Microsoft Case.

The court decided to convene on October 3, when it could also issue its final ruling. Ionut Matei, head of the panel of judges, warned all lawyers that they should be ready to make their closing statements.

Former Communications Minister Gabriel Sandu stated at the end of the court hearing that Claudiu Florica, who took 150 million Dollars, has impunity in the case while he will go to jail despite recovering 27 million Dollars.

“If you believe it’s normal for a man who took 150 million Euros to have impunity and for me to go to jail despite recovering 27 million Dollars, this is not fair,” Gabriel Sandu said.

Asked whether he is ready for the final ruling in the Microsoft Case, Gabriel Sandu answered: “What case? It’s a case with three things. There’s a case file for Florica’s impunity and a case file for the closing of the case.”

On June 27, when the appeal in the Microsoft Case started, only Gheorghe Stefan said that he wants to make statements before the five-judge panel of the High Court.

In the Microsoft Case, former Communications Minister Gabriel Sandu is charged with passive bribery and money laundering, while Dorin Cocos, Nicolae Dumitru and Gheorghe Stefan are charged with influence peddling and money laundering.

On March 24, the court of first instance, made up of judges Maricela Cobzariu, Simona Cirnaru and Leontina Serban, sentenced former Piatra Neamt Mayor Gheorghe Stefan to three years in jail, executory sentence; former Communication Minister Gabriel Sandu and businessman Dorin Cocos to two years in jail, executory sentence; and Nicolae Dumitru to one year and six months in jail, suspended sentence.

The court also ordered a total of 10 million Euros seized, money that had been illegally obtained by the defendants. Thus, the court ordered the sum of 3.9 million Euros seized from Gheorghe Stefan; the sum of 3.7 million Euros from Dorin Cocos; the sum of 2.2 million Euros from Gabriel Sandu and the sum of 1 million Euros from Nicolae Dumitru. The overall sum ordered to be seized was smaller by almost 6 million Euros compared to what the DNA prosecutors had asked for.

Prosecutors had asked the court to seize over 16 million Euros, representing the damage caused by the four defendants. Thus, prosecutors wanted 2 million Euros seized from Cocos and the same sum from Sandu, 7.5 million Dollars and 2 million Euros from Nicolae Dumitru, and 4 million Euros from Gheorghe Stefan.

The High Court of Justice lowered the sentence limits twice in this case, because the defendants filed denunciations and because judges applied the law most favourable for the defendants, this being the reasons for the leniency of the sentences when compared to the damage established by the DNA prosecutors, the ruling’s explanatory note points out.

The Microsoft Case entered the court of first instance on 24 March 2015. The court of first instance issued its ruling on 9 March 2016, after 17 court hearings. The case concerned the way in which Microsoft licences were awarded over a period of ten years.

According to prosecutors, Dorin Cocos allegedly asked for and received 9 million Euros from Claudiu Florica and Dinu Pescariu, in return for making sure, through Elena Udrea, Regional Development Minister and PDL Vice President at the time, that the companies backed by Florica would win the Microsoft licensing contract awarded by the Communications Ministry.

Dorin Cocos allegedly asked for 17.5 million Euros for himself, Gheorghe Stefan and Gabriel Sandu, in return for interceding with the purchase of the right to use Microsoft licences. Of that sum, 15.7 million Euros allegedly entered the bank accounts of companies directly or indirectly controlled by them.