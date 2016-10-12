Miguel Ángel MARTÍNEZ ROLLAND, Economic and Commercial Counsellor with the Embassy of Spain in Bucharest: Spain’s economy- beating expectations

Back in the middle of 2012, in the most difficult phase of the Euro Area crisis, it was hard to find economic analysts and international organizations with a positive view of the medium-term outlook for economic growth in the countries of the Eurozone. This was particularly true for the economies most affected by financial turbulences in that year, and Spain was among them. Back then, one of the most prevalent opinions was that the theory of “hystheresis” was applicable: According to this framework of analysis, economies affected by a recession and high unemployment would be stuck in a “bad equilibrium” of low demand, particularly if they had to undertake fiscal consolidation. High unemployment would imply a low consumer demand, and, moreover, expansionary policies were not within reach: the fiscal deficit would have to be reduced, and monetary policy is not available in a monetary union. In that mood of opinion, economic growth forecasts for the medium term had to be pessimistic to be credible. But not everybody agreed.

Some saw the adjustment and reform efforts as an opportunity.

Most of the previous imbalances in the Spanish economy that came from the real estate boom period had already corrected. The economy was no longer excessively dominated by construction and easy financing, and the external deficit had already experienced a massive correction, from a deficit of 10% of GDP to almost a balanced position. There were ample spare capacity and idle resources: valuable companies and properties were underutilized and available at bargain prices. At the institutional level, Euro Area countries showed in those years a very strong and unequivocal commitment towards the Monetary Union.

Four years after, the medium term had arrived. And, for Spain, it showed a much better picture than expected. Growth in the Spanish economy has been going strong for an advanced country, at more than 3% (3.2% in 2015 and at a projected 3.1% in 2016, according to the International Monetary Fund). More than 800,000 jobs have been created since 2014, so much so that more than 40% of the employment created in the Eurozone in that period has been in Spain.

Contrary to what was feared, remarkable growth has been compatible with a steady and very significant reduction in the public deficit (a reduction in half, from more than 10% of GDP in 2012 to an expected 4.5% according to the IMF) and a reduction in private sector indebtedness, of almost 39 points of GDP since 2010. The private financial sector, particularly the larger banks, withstood the crisis remarkably well, while the savings banks, private but with ties with regional governments, underwent a deep restructuring, which proved to be essential for the return of confidence.

The composition of growth in Spain has also been balanced in the last years: A widely used ‘thermometer’ of whether an economy is overheating is the external sector, and in this regard the external current account has consistently showed a surplus since 2013. International organisations feared that the recovery of employment could only come from internal demand, and would cause a deterioration in the external accounts. This has not happened, because the recovery has been supported by renewed strength in aggregate supply. Favourable ‘tailwinds’ like a relatively competitive Euro exchange rate and lower energy prices have also helped, but Spain has taken advantage of them thanks to structural reform that focused on flexibility and facilitated a reorientation in economic activity. Spanish companies, formerly used to a buoyant domestic demand, undertook extraordinary efforts to internationalize themselves and reorient their production for the international markets.

Foreign direct investment in productive sectors like the automotive industry recognized the opportunities afforded by the landmark reforms in the labor market, which considerably enhanced flexibility. Excellent and modern transport infrastructures have acted as a very important asset, the result of decades of investment buttressed by European funds.

In this context of economic recovery of Spain and very strong growth in Romania, both beating expectations, bilateral trade between Romania and Spain has been growing considerably. According to the trade data of the Spanish Ministry of the Economy and Competitiveness, bilateral trade between Spain and Romania grew in 2015 at a yearly pace of 16%, while in the first seven months of 2016, trade grew at an accelerated pace of 19%. This compares very favourably to the subdued state of world international trade, which is barely growing at a pace of 2.6% a year, according to the latest IMF data.

Steady investment by Spanish companies and individuals in Romania has a growing tradition in important sectors, like auto parts, construction materials, logistics and transport, along with real estate. The presence of Spanish construction companies in landmark public works has also been significant in the last decade. The experience of Spanish world leading infrastructure companies can be leveraged to contribute to building a much-needed quality road and railways network in Romania, as long as an institutional framework of balanced and predictable public procurement, supported by stable public financial management, is attained through structural reforms, quality budgeting and capacity building. This has been a longstanding challenge identified by several national governments, which should continue to be addressed in the coming years, to better profit of the opportunity of substantial European funds allocated to the country.

While trade and investment are very important indicators of the strengthening of our significant bilateral ties, the most important link between the two countries is the Romanian community in Spain. Therein lies the most important economic opportunity for the future, as the flow of ideas, enterprise and trade grows naturally from travel and shared experience.

To conclude, I believe that the recent experience of the Spanish economy shows that countries can beat expectations. Spain, as well as Romania, has been able to recover from excessive boom and bust cycles and property bubbles. While it is clear that these excessive cycles should be avoided to the extent possible, as they come at a huge cost, it is also true that, when a crisis has hit, we should not fall into the temptation of excessive pessimism in the capacity to adjust and return to growth. The key to beating expectations is not difficult to identify, but is difficult to implement: it is structural reform. Our experience shows that it makes a difference.