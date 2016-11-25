Mihai Cristian Marculescu , new head of the General Directorate of Internal Protection

At the proposal of the Minister of Internal Affairs, Dragos Tudorache, Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos (photo) has empowered on Thursday Colonel Mihai Cristian Marculescu as Director General of the Directorate General of Internal Protection (DGIPI).

On Wednesday, Premier Dacian Ciolos sacked Mihai Cristian Marculescu, secretary of state within the Interior Ministry’s Intelligence and Internal Protection Department (DIPI), and two undersecretaries of state, after the Government decided to disband the Department.

The decrees concerning the sacking of Mihai Cristian Marculescu, Catalin Gadici and Marius Patriche were published in the Official Journal on Wednesday evening.

Mihai Marculescu was appointed secretary of state within the Interior Ministry’s Intelligence and Internal Protection Department (DIPI) at the end of August, through a decision taken by Premier Dacian Ciolos after former DIPI director Rares Vaduva was accused of malfeasance in office and aiding and abetting the offender. The two undersecretaries of state were appointed back then too.

In early November, the Government decided to disband the Interior Ministry’s Intelligence and Internal Protection Department (DIPI) and to set up the General Directorate for Internal Protection (DGPI), the new body set to be placed under parliamentary oversight.

The DGPI’s organisational structure and number of employees are established by the Interior Minister. DGPI’s command team will consist of specialists in this domain – active military personnel –, which will guarantee that the structure will operate in conditions of impartiality and objectivity, the Government announced at the time. DGPI’s leadership was to consist of a director general nominated by the Interior Minister and appointed in office by the Prime Minister, with the Supreme Defence Council’s (CSAT) favourable report.