Mihai Fifor gets PSD leadership’s nod of approval for Defence Minister

Senator Mihai Fifor, incumbent Minister of Economy, on Tuesday got the nod of approval of the Social Democratic Party (PSD, main at rule) leadership for Minister of National Defence, the PSD national leader Liviu Dragnea announced.

Social Democrat deputy Gheorghe Simon is PSD’s proposal for Minister of Economy.

Fifor’s Biography

Mihai-Viorel Fifor was born on May 10, 1970.

In 1994 he obtained a degree in Philosophy at the Faculty of Letters and History from the University of Craiova. A year later, he obtained his Master’s degree in “Romanian Literature”, also at Craiova University. Since 2003, he is a Doctor in Social Anthropology, Craiova University. In 2007, he got a Master’s degree in Public Management at the National School of Political and Administrative Studies, and in 2009 – “Internal Affairs Management” at the National College of Internal Affairs, the “Al. I. Cuza” Police Academy and “Security and good governance” at the National Defence College, according to the official website of the Chamber of Deputies.

He worked as: main scientist researcher at “C. S. Nicolaescu-Plopsor” Institute for Studies in Social Studies and Humanities, the Romanian Academy (1994-2001); director of the County Center for Preservation and Promotion of Traditional Culture, Dolj (2001-2005); manager of the Oltenia Museum in Craiova (2005-2009); Secretary of State at the Ministry Internal Affairs (2009); manager at the Oltenia Museum in Craiova (2009-2012), Secretary of State at the Ministry of Internal Affairs (May-2012).

At the legislative elections of December 9, 2012, he was elected Senator of Dolj (on the Social Democratic Party -PSD lists), in No.2 Uninominal College in no. 17 Constituency.

At the parliamentary elections of December 11, 2016, he obtained a senator mandate in Arad, also on the PSD lists. PSD Senator Mihai Fifor is chairman of the joint parliamentary commissions investigating the organization of the 2009 elections and the presidential election since the commission was founded, on May 11, 2017.

He speaks French and English.

On June 28, 2017, Mihai Fifor was proposed Minister of Economy in Mihai Tudose’s Government, being sworn into office on June 29, 2017.

Simon’s Biography

Gheorghe Simon was born January 1, 1961 in Viseu de Sus, Maramures County.

A 1988 graduate of the Mechanics Faculty of the Cluj Napoca Polytechnic Institute, he worked mainly in the local administration and also served as a general manager at SC Angred SRL, Baia Mare (2008 – 2012).

Vice-chairman of the Social Democratic Party’s (PSD) Maramures county branch (as of 2000), currently PSD Deputy Chairman.

Councilor with the Viseu de Sus Local Council (1992-2000), then councilor with the Maramures County Council (2000 – 2012).

He won a seat of deputy in the 2012 – 2016 parliamentary term in Maramures constituency No. 26, uninominal college No. 5, on behalf of PSD. Simon sat on the Economic policy, reform and privatization Committee and on the Joint Chambers’ committee on the development of the legislative proposal to revise the Constitution of Romania (as of April 2015). He was reelected for a new term of deputy on December 11, 2016, running also on behalf of PSD.

Since March 2017 Gheorghe Simon is a chairman of the Chamber of Deputies and Senate standing committee on the lawmakers statutes the organization and functioning of the Chambers’ joint sittings.