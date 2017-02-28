Mihai Traistariu, Xandra and Ramona Nerra among finalists of Romania’s Eurovision national selection

Mihai Traistariu, Xandra and Ramona Nerra are among the ten finalists of Romania’s national selection for the Eurovision Song Contest following the show aired live on Sunday evening by public broadcaster TVR.

The ten finalists who will battle it out on March 5 to represent Romania at the 62nd Eurovision edition in Kiev are: Ana Maria Mirica with “Spune-mi Tu/You tell me”, Tavi Colen and Emma with “We Own the Night”, Maxim and Nicolae Voiculet – “Adu-ti Aminte/Remember”, Ramona Nerra – “Save Me”, Eduard Santha – “Wild Child”, Instinct – “Petale/Petals”, Cristina Vasiu – “Set the Skies on Fire”, Mihai Traistariu (Mihai) – “I Won’t Surrender”, Xandra – “Walk on By” and Ilinca feat. Alex Florea – “Yodel It”.

The jury that picked the finalists was made of Luminta Anghel, Ovi Jacobsen, Adrian Romcescu, Paula Seling and Andrei Tudor.

At the national selection set for March 5 the winner will be decided exclusively by public televoting.

Eurovision is an international song competition organized by the European Broadcasting Union, the world’s foremost alliance of public service media organizations.

The first edition was held in 1956 in Lugano, Switzerland. Broadcast uninterruptedly for 60 years, Eurovision is one of the world’s longest-running TV shows, enjoying some of the largest audiences.

The Romanian Television Broadcaster, an EBU member, is the organizer of the national selection and has been participating in the European contest since 1993.

Romania’s best results in this competition were twice the third place (Luminita Anghel & Sistem – Kiev, 2005; Paula Seling and Ovi – Oslo, 2010) and once the fourth position (Mihai Traistariu – Athens, 2006).

The Romanian song that scored highest in the Eurovision final (172 points) was “Tornero”, composed by Eduard Circota in the rendition of Mihai Traistariu.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2017 will take place in Kiev with the semifinals scheduled for May 9 and 11, and the final on May 13. A total of 43 countries, Romania included, will participate in this year’s edition.