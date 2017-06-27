Mihai Tudose says work power and experience recommend him for PM office

PM-designate Mihai Tudose on Tuesday said “work power” and “experience” recommend him for the Prime Minister office.

According to the Romanian National Television (TVR), Mihai Tudose was asked on Tuesday at the Economy Ministry headquarters what recommends him for the PM office. “Work power, experience (…), we are talking about results,” was Tudose’s reply.

Moreover, asked if he was surprised with the fact that President Klaus Iohannis agreed to designate him as candidate for the PM office, Mihai Tudose pointed out: “It is a complicated answer. If this is what he found appropriate, then it was his will.”

At the same time, Tudose pointed out that the list of ministers is being prepared. “This is what we are doing these days and it isn’t only my demarche, but of the entire coalition,” Tudose said, mentioning that “there will be changes” in his government compared to the Grindeanu Cabinet.

President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday signed the decree on Mihai Tudose’s designation as candidate for the Prime Minister office, in order to ask for Parliament’s vote of confidence on the programme and list of the new government, the Presidential Administration informed.

PNL’s Turcan about PM-designate Tudose: Plagiarism charges remain; he will bear this stigma

The plagiarism charges against Social Democrat Mihai Tudose, nominated by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) for the prime minister office, remain, however he will have to bear this responsibility, National Liberal Party (PNL) MPs leader Raluca Turcan believes.

“The plagiarism charges remain and probably Mr Tudose will bear this responsibility and this stigma during his entire career. Moreover, I have also said it the moment I heard that Mr Tudose will be PSD’s proposal, they have quite low standards in respect to the competence of those representing them in public offices. Nevertheless, in the end, the PSD holds the majority and must assume to manage this majority because the people have voted. If Mr Tudose is the best PSD representative and the one who can implement a PSD governance programme, then they also hold the solution. We can only publicly sanction as well as in voting the PSD decisions and everything that they will plan not to respect of the governance programme,” Raluca Turcanu said at the Palace of Parliament.

According to her, “this political crisis has been generated by the PSD, lacking any kind of responsibility to investments, to everything the people are currently expecting in terms of the welfare they wish.”

“As such, we found from the first moment that this crisis must be stopped as soon as possible and be able to capitalise in the country on everything we won in the interventions on a foreign level of President Klaus Iohannis and give a predictable and stable policy. That is why, I believe that the decision to stop this crisis and nominate the PM proposal that is also backed by a declared parliamentary majority is a correct one and in full agreement with what the people expect. People expect governmental policies in the public interest, a stable exchange rate, so they don’t pay higher installments to banks, don’t get costly loans, they also have entirely different concerns than a mobster-like war that the PSD has conducted,” the PNL MP said.