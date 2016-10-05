Mike Tyson visits Parliament Palace

Former American boxing player Mike Tyson visited on Wednesday the Parliament Palace.

He entered through the Senate and headed to the plenary hall, accompanied by numerous law enforcement officers. Tyson couldn’t see the Senate’s plenary hall because it was locked. The senators had finished the meeting approximately 15 minutes before he arrived.

The former boxerr visited the plenary hall of the Chamber of Deputies and went down to the P level and visited the “Nicolae Titulescu” hall.

Among the persons who greeted the boxer were Senators Ben-Oni Ardelean and Ilie Nastase.

When asked what he thinks about politics, Tyson said that “politics is unpleasant” and only the winner matters.

President of the Senate Calin Popescu-Tariceanu stated that Tyson’s invitation to the Senate plenary isn’t a proposition which honors the Parliament institution, adding he admires the great athletes, but prefers the ones that had in their private life an irreproachable behavior.