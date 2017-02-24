Military prosecutors hear 1989 December revolutionary Tokes over revolution developments

At a testimony on Monday, 20 February, in Bucharest over the developments in the December 1989 Revolution, Tokes Laszlo said that after the Ceausescus fled the city things developed under a scripted plan with the main aim of legitimising the new leadership in power, according to a press statement released by his press office on Thursday.

A former Reformed Christianity priest and currently a member of the European Parliament, Tokes was heard on February 20 as a witness by three prosecutors of the Military Prosecution Service with the Supreme Court as part of ongoing investigations into the December 1989 Revolution that toppled the Communist regime in Romania.

The statement says that “the spark that generated the revolution”, as Tokes is also known, was asked about his part in the events that unfolded after December 22 1989, the day when the Iliescu regime came to power. More precisely, the question regarded the December 22-30 period, which includes the establishment of the National Salvation Front (FSN) and its first actions given that this was the time when the number of human casualties exceeded the number of victims during the mass protests that toppled the Communist regime.

Tokes said he agrees with the investigators that after the Ceausescus fled the city things developed under a scripted plan with the main aim of legitimising the new leadership in power.

The statement mentions that FSN invited to its steering board former dissidents of the late regime as well as emblematic people of the anti-communism revolution, such as the Reformed Christianity priest from the western city of Timisoara Laszlo Tokes. He told the prosecutors that he was never a decision maker, but by inviting him now and then to Bucharest, Iliescu and his acolytes attempted to legitimise their power.

“The FSN board plated a formal part, with the operative decisions made by Iliescu and the small circle of people close to him, which makes them responsible for the decisions because they were the ones leading the country back then. At that time, I was of too much good faith and a supporter of the so-called revolutionary government,” said Tokes.

He added that his presence on CFSN proved to be a formal one, just for the show, orchestrated by Iliescu’s team that did not last long.

“After Doina Cornea left the board in January 1990, I started being ousted by omission. I fell into final disgrace after the riots of March 1990 in Targu-Mures as I was in the US and Canada on an invitation and when I met US President George H. W. Bush I told him what had really happened, after which Iliescu started accusing me of separatism,” said Tokes.

In his turn, Tokes’s lawyer Kincses Elod hailed the resumption of investigations into the December 1989 Revolution 27 years after the event, voicing hope that the investigations will end with an indictment and the perpetrators will be indicted.

Tokes is said in the statement to have staunchly demanded over the past decades legal clarifications of the violent occurrences during the popular uprising in Timisoara that left many dead and much human suffering, and also for the responsible ones to be called to account. Tokes has also asked in time for an investigation of ensuing bloody events in the country as well as the circumstances of the violent miners’ riots in Bucharest City and ethnic confrontations of March 1990 in Targu-Mures.

“Those responsible for the injury and death of hundreds of revolutionaries and opponents of the Communist regime are still unknown. Almost three decades later the only things we can say are some findings from the investigation of the miners’ riots,” Tokes is quoted as saying in the statement.

He voiced hope that these events will be clarified, sooner or later.

“There will be light and justice in the case of the violent events in Targu-Mures and those responsible for them will be identified and punished, because that is how the picture of those times will become complete. It is clear that the failed March 1990 attempt at Hungarian pogrom was the direct continuation of a civil war psychosis having been generated and perpetrated, a psychological and media war meant to stabilise and consolidate the post-Communist regime that came to power on December 22, 1989,” reads the statement.