Mineral products exports down by 25 pct in first five months of 2016

Mineral products experienced the biggest drop in exports in the first five months of 2016 by 24.8 percent, according to trade data released by the Ministry of Economy.

During January-May 2016, the exports in the field dropped by 282.3 million euros, to 854.7 million euros.

Exports of raw metals and metal products dropped by 203.2 million euros (-9.9 percent), of food products by 121 million euros (-5.7 percent), while chemical industry and plastics were down by 11.4 million euros (-0.5 percent).

Mineral products imports dropped by 393.7 million euros (-21.4 percent), while metal and metal products by 19.1 million euros (-0.7 percent).

Romania’s overall foreign trade amounted to over 50.256 billion euros in the first five months of 2016, up by 6.7 percent compared to 2015; overall exports increased by 23.242 billion euros (+4.4 percent), while imports were up by 27.01 billion euros (+8.7 percent). Romania’s trade deficit increased by 46.7 percent, from 2.571 billion euros on May 31, 2015 to 3.771 billion euros on May 31, 2016.

