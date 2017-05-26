Minister Cuc: I am carefully monitoring situation at Romatsa, but I refuse working under pressure

Transport Minister Razvan Cuc said Friday at Agigea that he is closely monitoring the situation at Romatsa, the Romanian air traffic services administration, insisting that while he is open to dialogue, he will in no way work under pressure.

“I am very closely monitoring the situation at Romatsa, but one thing is certain: no way am I working under pressure; I had already met officials of the Romatsa trade unions before the initial strike two weeks ago. They aired their grievances that the government could deal with and we agreed on a very clear schedule that we, the ministry, have taken up, but, on the other hand, I find the pressure the Romatsa trade union members are putting on Romanians’ incoming small break is unjustified, all the more so as I guess you know the size of the wages paid to Romatsa traffic controllers. We are talking about average wages of 21,000 lei [some 5,000 euros]. I am an open-minded man and I would be very glad to welcome them again, as I did twice before their first warning strike, but they must come up with clear grievances,” said Cuc.

He added that the Transport Ministry worked on schedule, meeting the deadlines agreed upon with Romatsa.

“They are talking about a performance plan; the plan has been drawn up by Romatsa as well, and we, the ministry, were to submit the data to Eurocontrol and the European Commission, which we have done. So we have met the deadlines agreed upon with Romatsa. Now, I believe that if we do care about the citizens, while we are all Romanians, the human thing to do would be not to be so adamant as our adamancy would make Romanian suffer,” said Cuc in relation with the Romatsa industrial action.

Air traffic controllers will go on an indefinite general strike on May 30, 2017, Chairman of the Air Traffic Service Trade Union (ATSR) Gabriel Tudorache said Thursday.

On May 12, Romatsa employees went on a two-hour warning strike, with more than 100 employees protesting at what they called deeply deficient management of Romatsa and the absence of a collective bargaining agreement.

The ATSR leader said back than that the employees did not go on a strike over pay, but to warn the Government about the situation at Romatsa and save it from bankruptcy.