Minister Delegate Ana Birchall, Commissioner Vera Jourova address recent CVM Report on Romania, Schengen Space accession

Minister Delegate for European Affairs, Ana Birchall (photo R) on Tuesday talked with Vera Jourová, Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality with the European Commission on the sidelines of attending the General Affairs Council, about the EC’s Report on Romania’s progresses within the CVM, a release by the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) informs.

Birchall emphasised the opening of the Romanian authorities to further cooperate with the European Commission with a view to achieve the common finalisation goal of the CVM (Cooperation and Verification Mechanism) in a horizon as close, and expressed appreciation for the recognition by the EC within the recent CVM Report of the absence of any connections between the CVM and other EU policies and decisions, such as those regarding the accession to the Schengen Space or the structural funds, this being a stance the Romanian authorities have constantly supported, the MAE release adds.

Ana Birchall reiterated the messages on the string commitment of all Romanian bodies, decision-factors to further fight against corruption.

“Romania’s Government respects the citizens’ right of free expression,m at the same time stressing the need to avoid violence, dissensions and polarization in the society, as a constructive, argued dialogue is necessary among all actors involved to identify common solutions to observe the compulsory decisions of the Constitutional Court, as well as the obligation to transpose the European Directives in the national law, so that we avoid any infringement procedure,” the Minister Delegate said, referring to the recent events.

According to MAE, the Romanian dignitary expressed regret to the politicizing of certain important topics, such as confidence that the communication syncope will be overrun and avoided in the future. She also expressed her full availability for a much consistent, coordinated dialogue with the European Commission as well as with other EU officials on all files regarding the European affairs, in her own portfolio.

Talks were also aimed at other topics on the European agenda, such as the creation of a European Public Prosecutor, the European law in combating tax fraud and the one regarding the fight against discrimination and promotion of gender equality.